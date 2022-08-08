Ten Hilltoppers Named Easton/NFC All-America Scholar-Athletes

By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 8, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball had 10 members named 2021-22 Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Scholar-Athletes and the team was recognized for its 3.55 overall team GPA for the 2021-22 academic year.

Maddie Bowlds, Jessica Bush, Bailey Curry, Randi Drinnon, Savannah Fierke, Katie Gardner, Shelby Nunn, Maddie Poschke, Jordan Ridge and Taylor Sanders were honored as Scholar-Athletes.

As a team, the Hilltopper squad posted a 3.55 cumulative GPA for the academic year. That mark ranked in the top-50 across all Division I programs.

To be recognized, an individual must own a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or better.

