Two More Unsettled Days!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A very warm, humid weather pattern rolls on into the start of a new week. But a BIG change is coming in a few days!

A BIG air mass change later this week!

Scattered showers and storms are looking likely on Tuesday; temperatures will still be seasonably warm. More rain will take over on Wednesday, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be humid. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 73. Winds SW at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Numerous howers and thunderstorms. High 85. Low 68. Winds W at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning less humid. High 86. Low 66. Winds NW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 92

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 109 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (1989)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.52″ (-0.41″)

Yearly Precip: 32.81″ (+1.00″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:47 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Mold Count: Mod (7025 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen: 5.5 (Mod - Grass, Weeds)

