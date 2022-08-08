Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested on multiple drug charges over the weekend after a K9 alerted deputies to the drugs.

On Friday around 1 a.m., Warren County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop. The deputy’s K9 Kilo alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle.

After a search of the car, officials located Oxycodone and several plastic bags with a total of one pound of marijuana.

The driver, Timothy Wayne Darst, was placed under arrest and charged with the following:

- Rear License Plate Not Illuminated

- No Registration Plate

- Operating On Suspended License

- Failure Of Non Owner To Maintain Insurance

- TRAFF In CONT Sub, 1st Degree, (Drug Unspecified)

- TRAFF In Marijuana (8oz to 5 LBS) 1st Off

- Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Timothy Wayne Darst arrested on drug charges (Warren Co. Jail)

