Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest

K9 officer alerts deputy to drugs
K9 officer alerts deputy to drugs(WCSO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested on multiple drug charges over the weekend after a K9 alerted deputies to the drugs.

On Friday around 1 a.m., Warren County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop. The deputy’s K9 Kilo alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle.

After a search of the car, officials located Oxycodone and several plastic bags with a total of one pound of marijuana.

This past Friday morning at approximately 1:07 AM, a traffic stop was conducted where K-9 Kilo alerted to the odor of a...

Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 8, 2022

The driver, Timothy Wayne Darst, was placed under arrest and charged with the following:

- Rear License Plate Not Illuminated

- No Registration Plate

- Operating On Suspended License

- Failure Of Non Owner To Maintain Insurance

- TRAFF In CONT Sub, 1st Degree, (Drug Unspecified)

- TRAFF In Marijuana (8oz to 5 LBS) 1st Off

- Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Timothy Wayne Darst arrested on drug charges
Timothy Wayne Darst arrested on drug charges(Warren Co. Jail)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven R. McClean faces a sexual abuse charge.
Butler County teacher arrested on sexual abuse charge
Donald Shelton
KPS searching for escaped Barren Co. Detention Center inmate
This booking photo provided by the Galveston Police Department on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, shows...
Police: 4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
Landree Button
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Landree Button
The bubbles started appearing July 19 of this year and have continued to appear at seemingly...
Lost River Cave continues to grapple with suds problem

Latest News

In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky
Lane closures (gfx)
Portion of Bypass to close for infrastructure repairs
Cornhole For A Cause Tournament to Help Local Programs
VIDEO: Kiwanis Club’s cornhole tournament to benefit local programs
Cornhole For A Cause Tournament to Help Local Programs
Cornhole For A Cause Tournament to Help Local Programs