Warren County Public Schools collect gift cards for Eastern Kentucky flood victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools rallied the community this morning to collect gift cards for schools and families affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky.

Tents were set up at each of the district’s four high schools with volunteers collecting donations and thanking the donors for their generosity. Many of the volunteers and donors remember what it was like for Bowling Green in December after the tornados ravaged the community and were excited to do this as a way to show gratitude by giving back. Our community has great empathy for those suffering from this latest natural disaster.

Cadan Stephanski, a volunteer at the Warren Central donation tent explained, “We are doing this event because Warren County Schools felt that as a community we should give back after everyone else in Kentucky helped us out during the tornadoes in December. It’s just good to give back to other communities, especially those in need like the flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.”

The cards even came from out of state. One donor at the Greenwood High School donation tent delivered cards mailed from Wisconsin.

“We are working directly with the family resource coordinators in the schools in Eastern Kentucky that we know have been impacted. We know what it’s like to be in that position of need. We had several families displaced from the tornadoes and we know that the flooding in Eastern Kentucky has displaced hundreds of individuals.” said Dr. Tracey Young, Director of Grants and Community Outreach for Warren County Public Schools.

The gift cards will be sent to the Family Resource Officers in those schools because they know the families in that area and can get the donations to those that need them. They will be delivered this week.

