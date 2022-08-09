Amber Alert issued for teen missing from Delaware

Taniyah Quail-Marker has been missing since early Tuesday, authorities said.
Taniyah Quail-Marker has been missing since early Tuesday, authorities said.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing teen.

Taniyah Quail-Marker, 17, was reported missing by the Dover Police Department.

Quail-Marker left a relative’s residence at about midnight on Tuesday with a male subject, authorities said, and attempts to contact her or locate her have been unsuccessful.

It’s believed that her safety may be at risk and that she might not have disappeared voluntarily.

Quail-Marker, a Black female, was last seen wearing a blue Cookie Monster shirt, shorts and white Crocs.

She was last seen with a Black male with dreadlocks, wearing dark clothing, inside of a blue Nissan Versa with Alaska registration JPL799.

Quail-Marker, a Black female, is 5′04″ and approximately 240 pounds.

Contact Dover Police Department with any information at 302-736-7111.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K9 officer alerts deputy to drugs
Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest
Sammie Mitchell
Cave City Police arrest 1 after road rage incident
Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky
Joshua Taylor
One man is arrested, another on the run, after a burglary in Logan County
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge

Latest News

Knowing your credit card interest rate is key to managing debt
FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a Black 14-year-old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump suffered another defeat in court Tuesday as an appeals...
Congress can get Trump tax records, appeals court rules
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records