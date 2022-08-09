Daviess Co. Public Schools helping fight food insecurity

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public School officials say students are continuing to face food insecurities throughout the district.

Now, school officials are offering services through the family resource youth service. The district is also offering students backpacks with food inside of them.

“A lot of times those are more packaged type meals. Things that’s going be easy for families and students to access,” Noah York says. “Sometimes it’s pop tarts for breakfast, sometimes little boxes of cereal for breakfast. Then there are other items that we have for lunches, we have like canned soups as well as raviolis things like that.”

Officials say for those who are interested in helping supply food, contact DCPS.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K9 officer alerts deputy to drugs
Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest
Sammie Mitchell
Cave City Police arrest 1 after road rage incident
Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge
Joshua Taylor
One man is arrested, another on the run, after a burglary in Logan County

Latest News

Warren Co Youth Football talks about Mobile Registration System
Warren County Youth Football League Registration Is Open
August 9th Weather Forecast
August 9th Weather Forecast
Warren Co Youth Football talks about Mobile Registration System
Warren Co Youth Football talks about Mobile Registration System
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
BGISD discusses upcoming school year at recent board meeting
Bowling Green Independent School District Board Meeting