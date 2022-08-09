Heavy Rainfall Possible into Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers and thunderstorms fired up Tuesday afternoon, delivering a LOT of rain to some while others missed out altogether. More showers and storms are in the offing Wednesday.

Still sticky through Thursday morning

More rain will take over on Wednesday, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be humid. On Thursday, a Canadian cold front rolls through, sending in a cooler, more comfortable air mass! Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall! Expect some moderation in temps early next week, with small shots at a few showers Monday into Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Low 70. Winds W at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray AM shower possible. Turning less humid late. High 86. Low 66. Winds NW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 83. Low 58. Winds NW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 110 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (1989)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.52″ (-0.53″)

Yearly Precip: 32.81″ (+0.88″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:44 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 29)

Mold Count: Mod (7025 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen: 4.5 (Mod - Grass, Weeds)

