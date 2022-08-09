Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known actress was in the mountains this week to visit with those who lost everything during recent flooding.
Jennifer Garner, who was raised in nearby West Virginia, made the trip to Eastern Kentucky as part of her role with the Save the Children organization.
A news release from Save the Children said Garner was in Perry County on Sunday visiting with kids, families and school leaders. She even spoke with Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett.
