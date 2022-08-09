Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known actress was in the mountains this week to visit with those who lost everything during recent flooding.

Jennifer Garner, who was raised in nearby West Virginia, made the trip to Eastern Kentucky as part of her role with the Save the Children organization.

A news release from Save the Children said Garner was in Perry County on Sunday visiting with kids, families and school leaders. She even spoke with Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett.

“Hundreds of children and families have lost everything they have. I spoke with families who are unsure of where they’re going to live, and children who don’t know when they’ll be getting back to school. I visited an elementary school that was 8 feet under water for three days.” “Save the Children is dedicated to helping eastern Kentucky kids and families recover from this devastating disaster, and getting children back to school and learning safely. We are working to rebuild education and feeding programs, and helping teachers start their classrooms all over again. We’re getting cash in the hands of families, so they can decide what they need in order to start over.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.