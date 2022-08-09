Local law enforcement to follow Warren County school buses to prevent traffic violations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Class is back in session for Warren County Public Schools tomorrow, meaning school buses will be back out in force.

This year though, bus drivers will have an extra ride along.

“We’re going to have unmarked cars following buses,” said Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower. “So as they see people who are violating the stop arm violation rules and laws, then they will be stopped and they will be cited.”

Likewise, Hightower said extra patrol will also be at school zones to monitor speed.

“We have reports of people flying around buses, when people don’t know if the child could be coming from one side of the road to the other,” Hightower said. “Walking in front of the bus and walking right out directly in front of them and it could have deadly consequences.”

Authorities are asking that drivers be vigilant as the school year commences.

“You will see the buses begin to slow down, you’ll see the flashing lights come on, then you’ll see the stop arm come out on those buses.”

Hightower said that as traffic has increased within the county, so has the number of violations.

“We want to make sure that we are enforcing those rules and laws for the safety of our children here in Warren County.”

While this program may not be for the whole school year, it will be staying for a while.

“This is going to be a continual effort throughout the first several months of the school year. Depending on what we see, and if the infractions continue or get minimized, we may reduce that and move on to other areas where we need to spend time enforcing traffic regulations.”

Overall, Hightower wants the public to know that law enforcement is working to make this school year the best yet.

“People don’t realize we do a lot of work over the summer months just to make this happen. We’ve been meeting with the different superintendents, we’ve been meeting with staff, safety directors, everybody else to make this the best school year ever.”

More information on bus safety and laws can be found on the Kentucky Department of Education’s website.

