Mario Fiorentini, decorated Italian resistance fighter, dies

The Rome chapter of the National Partisans Association of Italy said Mario Fiorentini died at a...
The Rome chapter of the National Partisans Association of Italy said Mario Fiorentini died at a Rome hospital on Tuesday.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Italy’s most decorated resistance fighter against fascist and Nazi forces during World War II has died at age 103.

The Rome chapter of the National Partisans Association of Italy said Mario Fiorentini died at a Rome hospital on Tuesday.

During the war, Fiorentini commanded a group of partisans that fought the regime of dictator Bettino Mussolini and then Italy’s German Nazi occupiers.

He became legendary among partisans for having escaped from Nazi-run jails four times.

Fiorentini turned down an opportunity to run for Italy’s Parliament after the war and instead pursued a mathematics degree.

He later taught at universities in Italy, Canada and the United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K9 officer alerts deputy to drugs
Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest
Sammie Mitchell
Cave City Police arrest 1 after road rage incident
Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky
Joshua Taylor
One man is arrested, another on the run, after a burglary in Logan County
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge

Latest News

Bluegrass Supply Chain expanding into Bowling Green
Bluegrass Supply Chain creating 110 jobs in Bowling Green with $25 million investment
Taniyah Quail-Marker's safety may be at risk, authorities said.
Amber Alert issued for teen missing from Delaware
The Marine Corps has its first African American four-star general. Gen. Michael E. Langley was...
Marine general takes over Africa Command, sees challenges
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea