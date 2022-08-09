New program will offer heavy equipment operation as a career in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A brand new program in Warren County will create opportunities for teens and adults.

The program will train and certify local residents that may be interested in a a career in heavy equipment operation.

The program is a collaboration between various agencies, such as: Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, Bowling Green Independent School District, Holland’s Excavating, Scott and Murphy, Inc., Scott & Ritter, Inc., Scotty’s Contracting & Stone, Stewart-Richey Construction, South Central Workforce Development Board, Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, Warren County Area Technology Center, Warren County Public Schools, and WKU College of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

The South Central Workforce Development Board worked closely with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet to secure a $392K grant for the purchase of four Heavy Equipment Simulators.

Jon Sowards with the South Central Workforce Development Board spoke on the ability to enhance the workforce.

“Heavy equipment operators right out of the gate right out of school with a little bit of experience, they’re going to start at $35,000 a year or better, median, median salary for heavy equipment operators, close to $50,000, experienced operators are making $75,000, so you need a high school degree, and you need to go through a training program like this. And you can make you know, life changing money and get into an industry where you can look back and say, I built this, I improved that, I worked on this, and have that sense of satisfaction that you helped build this community,” adds Sowards.

Rob Clayton the Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools spoke on how beneficial the program will be for students that will be graduating high school.

“Our students will be in a position to immediately transition into the workforce at a quality wage, that’s something that obviously is very important to our students and their families, and we look forward to seeing how this continues to grow,” said Clayton.

Heavy equipment training programs are available for both adults and high school students. Adults can contact SKYCTC Workforce Solutions at 270-901-4337 for information. High school students can contact the Warren County Area Technology Center at 270-746-7205.

