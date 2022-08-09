One man is arrested, another on the run, after a burglary in Logan County

LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Taylor at 8:35 a.m. Monday August 8, 2022, charging him with first degree burglary of a home on Deerlick Road in Lewisburg on August 1, 2022.

Taylor is also charged with 4th degree assault and criminal mischief. He’s in the Logan County Detention Center.

Deputies are trying to find William Michael Rice of Elkton who is also charged with first degree burglary in this incident.

