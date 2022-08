BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms have caused some power outages in the Warren County area.

Warren RECC says most of the outages are in the Smiths Grove area, and crews have already been dispatched.

They hope to have power restored as soon as possible.

We are aware of large outages in the Smiths Grove area. Crews have been dispatched and will restore power as soon as possible. Check back here for updates! pic.twitter.com/zGa1jU23wh — Warren RECC (@WarrenRECC) August 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.