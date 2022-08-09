Showers and storms are more likely today

August 9th Weather Forecast
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It will be warm and humid today, but afternoon showers could cool us down.

  • Showers and storms likely today and tomorrow
  • Lower humidity moves in and sticks around
  • Cooler than average temperatures for several days

Scattered showers and storms are looking likely on today; temperatures will still be seasonably warm. More rain will take over on Wednesday, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be humid. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Low 73. Winds SW at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms. High 85. Low 68. Winds W at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning less humid. High 86. Low 66. Winds NW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 110 (1930)

Record Low Today: 52 (1989)

Sunrise: 5:58 a.m.

Sunset: 7:44 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.52″ (-0.41″)

So Far This Year: 32.81″ (+1.00″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 6/ Small Particulate Matter: 29)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen: 4.5 (Moderate: Grasses)

