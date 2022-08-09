Vote for Ethan: Ethan the dog wins Shelter Hero Dog award, advances to finals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ethan the dog will be heading to Florida to receive an award for top shelter dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

According to facilities director Jeff Callaway, Ethan will be moving on to compete against six other dogs for the overall Hero Dog award.

Ethan was nominated in June for a national Hero Dog Award from the American Humane nonprofit organization, gaining nationwide attention after he was left for dead at the Kentucky Humane Society in Jan. 2021.

After KHS staff helped Ethan fully recover, Callaway adopted the dog. He has shared updates on Ethan to bring attention to other shelter dogs across the nation.

People can vote once a day everyday through Sept. 13. To vote for Ethan, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.