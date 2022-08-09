Warren County Youth Football League Registration Is Open

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Youth Football League is having mobile registrations across Bowling Green.

In person registrations will be held at Warren Central, Bowling Jr. High, Parker Bennet-Curry, and Bristow Elementary throughout the month.

WCYFL seeks to provide an opportunity for all the youth of Warren County to play football in a safe, structured, fun, and community-based environment.

The goal is to work to enhance opportunities for these individuals to grow, learn, mature, and succeed while learning and playing the game of football.

To see further registration dates and to get information on how to register, you can visit their website.

