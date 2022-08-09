Warren County Youth Football League Registration Is Open

Warren Co Youth Football talks about Mobile Registration System
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Youth Football League is having mobile registrations across Bowling Green.

In person registrations will be held at Warren Central, Bowling Jr. High, Parker Bennet-Curry, and Bristow Elementary throughout the month.

WCYFL seeks to provide an opportunity for all the youth of Warren County to play football in a safe, structured, fun, and community-based environment.

The goal is to work to enhance opportunities for these individuals to grow, learn, mature, and succeed while learning and playing the game of football.

To see further registration dates and to get information on how to register, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

K9 officer alerts deputy to drugs
Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest
Sammie Mitchell
Cave City Police arrest 1 after road rage incident
Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky
Former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is facing a rape charge.
Fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary facing rape charge
Joshua Taylor
One man is arrested, another on the run, after a burglary in Logan County

Latest News

August 9th Weather Forecast
August 9th Weather Forecast
Warren Co Youth Football talks about Mobile Registration System
Warren Co Youth Football talks about Mobile Registration System
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
BGISD discusses upcoming school year at recent board meeting
Bowling Green Independent School District Board Meeting