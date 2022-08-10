Another round of showers and storms today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some saw some heavy rain yesterday, others didn’t see a drop. Today will be a similar situation.

Scattered showers and storms are likely today

Lower humidity begins to move in tomorrow

A fall preview on the way this weekend

More rain will take over on today, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be humid. On Thursday, a Canadian cold front rolls through, sending in a cooler, more comfortable air mass! Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall! Expect some moderation in temps early next week, with small shots at a few showers Monday into Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Low 70. Winds W at 6 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray AM shower possible. Turning less humid late. High 86. Low 66. Winds NW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 83. Low 58. Winds NW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 106 (1918)

Record Low Today: 54 (1976)

Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.52″ (-0.53″)

So Far This Year: 32.81″ (+0.88″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 6/ Small Particulate Matter: 29)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen: 2.5 (Low: Grasses)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.