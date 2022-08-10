Another round of showers and storms today
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some saw some heavy rain yesterday, others didn’t see a drop. Today will be a similar situation.
- Scattered showers and storms are likely today
- Lower humidity begins to move in tomorrow
- A fall preview on the way this weekend
More rain will take over on today, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be humid. On Thursday, a Canadian cold front rolls through, sending in a cooler, more comfortable air mass! Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall! Expect some moderation in temps early next week, with small shots at a few showers Monday into Tuesday.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
WEDNESDAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Low 70. Winds W at 6 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray AM shower possible. Turning less humid late. High 86. Low 66. Winds NW at 7 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 83. Low 58. Winds NW at 7 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 90
Normal Low: 69
Record High Today: 106 (1918)
Record Low Today: 54 (1976)
Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.
Sunset: 7:43 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 0.52″ (-0.53″)
So Far This Year: 32.81″ (+0.88″)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 6/ Small Particulate Matter: 29)
Mold Count: Moderate
UV Index: Moderate (5)
Pollen: 2.5 (Low: Grasses)
