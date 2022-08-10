Army: 2 soldiers dead in weather-related incident in north Georgia

Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.
Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.

According to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, the incident happened at Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega.

Three other service members were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence.

The names of the soldiers that were killed and injured have not been released.

