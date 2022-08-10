Bowling Green 11-year-old’s small business promotes Autism Acceptance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An 11-year-old is showing others that if you’re determined to do something, you can do it.

“I started this business because I wanted to make some money,” says JW Hardin, the founder of Jockeys by JW.

Hardin is more than a typical 11-year-old, at such a young age he is already managing a business.

“JW just mentioned to us it was the beginning of the summer, that he would maybe like to make some money on his own,” adds Amy Hardin, JW’s mom.

After talking with his mom and discussing ideas on what he could do, they decided that JW would use his artistic abilities to showcase his talents.

Hardin’s father lives in Paris, Kentucky, and helps out with JW’s business.

“So my dad cut out 20 ornaments and we thought if we sell 20 of these JW will be so happy, it will be great. So we put a little video on my Instagram and Facebook page, and eight hours later, we had over 57 orders for ornaments,” recalls Amy.

“Well, actually, in round one I’ve made over $500,” says JW.

An amount that JW says made him so excited to continue.

“The money is fantastic for him because we’re able to teach him about saving and if you really want something, this is how you earn money. It’s great that this is a way for him to, to work and to show others in the community that an autism diagnosis does not mean that you can’t do what your peers do,” adds Amy.

For his mom, Amy Hardin, she feels pride and joy to let her son express himself but also, knows JW is helping raise awareness.

“When JW was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at four years old, he could not have a conversation, he could not answer an open ended question. In a short seven years, to see that he’s not only thriving and having conversations, but taking this initiative and, and selling his artwork and actually promoting it. It’s, it’s incredible to see so I hope that that serves as a some inspiration to a parent who might have just gotten a diagnosis and they don’t know what their future looks like. It’s a lot of work. But it’s incredible when you see the payoffs down the road,” she also says.

You can place an order by visiting @jockeysbyjw on Instagram.

