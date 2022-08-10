Candidate posts bond for recount of primary results

NEWPORT, Ky. - A published report says a recount of the primary election results in a northern Kentucky legislative race is expected to begin Wednesday.

The Courier-Journal reports Jessica Neal posted a $57,368 bond Monday to begin an official recount of the results.

Neal lost to Shelley Frommeyer by 307 votes in the Republican primary for Senate District 24 and petitioned the courts for a recount.

An order by Campbell Circuit Judge Daniel J. Zalla imposing the bond said the hand-recount of ballots will begin Wednesday at the Campbell County Courthouse in Newport.

Neal is one of six Republicans to ask for a recount. Others haven’t yet been successful.

