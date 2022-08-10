Candidate posts bond for recount of primary results

Jessica Neal
Jessica Neal(Jessica Neal for Kentucky State Senate FB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. - A published report says a recount of the primary election results in a northern Kentucky legislative race is expected to begin Wednesday.

The Courier-Journal reports Jessica Neal posted a $57,368 bond Monday to begin an official recount of the results.

Neal lost to Shelley Frommeyer by 307 votes in the Republican primary for Senate District 24 and petitioned the courts for a recount.

An order by Campbell Circuit Judge Daniel J. Zalla imposing the bond said the hand-recount of ballots will begin Wednesday at the Campbell County Courthouse in Newport.

Neal is one of six Republicans to ask for a recount. Others haven’t yet been successful.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One in custody after car crashes into Dollar General
Car crashes into Dollar General in Glasgow, one in custody
Power outages in Warren Co. KY
Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms
Joshua Taylor
One man is arrested, another on the run, after a burglary in Logan County
K9 officer alerts deputy to drugs
Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest
“We're going to have unmarked cars following buses,” said Warren County Sheriff Brett...
Local law enforcement to follow Warren County school buses to prevent traffic violations

Latest News

‘I am needed at my current post’ Secretary of State Michael Adams announces re-election campaign
Tudor Dixon participates in a firearms training at Recoil Firearms in Taylor, Michigan.
Tudor Dixon on receiving Donald Trump's endorsement in GOP governor's primary
Booker was in the city to speak with the religious and community leaders at the joint annual...
Charles Booker visits Bowling Green, talks campaign future
Booker Visits Bowling Green
Booker Visits Bowling Green