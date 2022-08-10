Countdown to Kickoff: Barren County Trojans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2022 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Barren County Trojans led by head coach Tommy Muse.

2021 was not the greatest year for Barren County, the team dealt with injuries and multiple COVID outbreaks which caught up to them finishing the season at 3-8 and a first-round exit in the playoffs.

Head coach Muse is treating this as a fresh start for the Trojans with many players returning and Covid hopefully out of the picture giving the 2022 squad a lot of confidence heading into this fall.

“We got a lot of experience last year from that a lot of kids play that even though they weren’t ready they had to step up and play,” Muse said. “I love this senior class, they are a really good group of kids and hard-working, they’re gonna give you effort every day at practice. They’re good leaders, not real vocal kids, but they lead by example, are always at practice working hard.”

One of the players returning is starting quarterback Will Childress. Last season Childress started as the backup to senior Jameson Buie, but later took over after Buie suffered an injury finishing 2021 with 966 yards and five touchdowns.

This year, Childress is ready to be the full time anchor at quarterback.

“We rotated and then he had an injury with his shoulder so I kind of stepped in and transitioned really nicely,” Childress said. “I’m definitely more confident than last year as it was a new offense with the Wing-T but this year I’ve had so much practice, a big confidence boost which are the most important things about being a quarterback.”

Here’s a look at the Trojans’ schedule this season:

August 19th: Vs Metcalfe County

August 26: Vs Grayson County

September 2: Vs Russell County

September 9: Vs Monroe County

September 16: At North Laurel

September 23: At Russellville

September 30: At Central Hardin

October 14: At North Hardin

October 21: Vs Meade County

October 28: Vs Allen County-Scottsville

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.