Glasgow Schools creates new position for visual impairment teacher

By William Battle
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Independent School System has approved the creation of a much-needed position in the district. Due to the growing need in Barren County, the district will be creating a position for a Visual Impairment Teacher.

According to the CDC, there are over 140,000 visually impaired residents in the state of Kentucky. In 2017, the Kentucky School for the Blind reported that more than 1,600 students enrolled in Kentucky Schools were visually impaired and requiring special education services.

Currently there are 17 students spread across all grade levels in need of the service in Barren County, with 7 of those students enrolled in Glasgow Schools. There is one contracted employee that services the entire county. A typical caseload for that one employee would be ten students maximum. The new position, once hired, would be able to service Glasgow Schools and be able to service other schools in the area.

Accessibility to education and services ensures success of students with special needs. Belinda West, Director of Special Education for Glasgow Schools, expressed the importance of access to services for students. “In order for our visually impaired students to have that same [as standard students] access, they need some additional services; whether that be instruction in braille or being able to maneuver around the school building through orientation and mobility services. Or just through additional resources in materials that would enlarge print for them so that they can be able to be a part of their class but be able to learn at their level and their abilities.”

The district will post the job soon and hope to have it filled by January.

