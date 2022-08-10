Gov. Andy Beshear: FEMA has to ‘get it right’ in response to flooding

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.(WYMT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he’ll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state.

He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives.

Beshear’s comments Tuesday came a day after President Joe Biden visited the stricken Appalachian region. Biden said the nation has an obligation to help all its people.

Beshear said the devastation in Eastern Kentucky is so extensive that it will be one of the most difficult rebuilding efforts the country has ever seen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

