Our Stormy Pattern Finally Settles Down!

Less humid air by Friday
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday started quietly before numerous showers and storms fired up in the afternoon. Rain chances diminish Thursday, with cooler, less humid air to follow!

Flood Watch for eastern counties expires tonight

On Thursday, a Canadian cold front rolls through, sending in a cooler, more comfortable air mass! Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall! Expect some moderation in temps early next week, with small shots at a few showers Monday into Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Turning less humid late. High 86. Low 66. Winds NW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 83. Low 58. Winds NW at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 81. Low 59. Winds E at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 74

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 106 (1918)

Record Low: 54 (1976)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.52″ (-0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 32.81″ (+0.76″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Mold Count: Mod (7025 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen: 2.8 (Low - Grass, Weeds)

