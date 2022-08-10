Our Stormy Pattern Finally Settles Down!
Less humid air by Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday started quietly before numerous showers and storms fired up in the afternoon. Rain chances diminish Thursday, with cooler, less humid air to follow!
On Thursday, a Canadian cold front rolls through, sending in a cooler, more comfortable air mass! Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall! Expect some moderation in temps early next week, with small shots at a few showers Monday into Tuesday.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Turning less humid late. High 86. Low 66. Winds NW at 7 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 83. Low 58. Winds NW at 7 mph.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 81. Low 59. Winds E at 6 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 89
Today’s Low: 74
Normal High: 90
Normal Low: 69
Record High: 106 (1918)
Record Low: 54 (1976)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 0.52″ (-0.65″)
Yearly Precip: 32.81″ (+0.76″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 7:43 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)
Mold Count: Mod (7025 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: Mod (5)
Pollen: 2.8 (Low - Grass, Weeds)
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.