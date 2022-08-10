Rich Pond Elementary students ‘slide’ into the new year in a new building

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was the first day of school for many districts around the state including Warren County Schools.

Warren County students were sliding into the new year as 830 students at Rich Pond Elementary walked through the doors to a new building this morning.

“It became a reality that we’re in our new building. And to see the excitement on the kids faces. It was just a good morning,” said Principal Derick Marr at Rich Pond Elementary School. “We closed the year out with 776. So we are seeing an exponential amount of growth on this side of the county.”

From the signs to an indoor slide to the playground-- everything is brand new.

“When they walk in, they’re seeing the Lego Bulldog, the slide. They’re super excited and just glad to a have a playground to play on,” said Marr.

Construction on the new school began two years ago. The original school was torn down to make way for the new one behind it.

“We tried to incorporate the features and the traditions of the old building and brought them into the new with just a facelift,” expressed Marr. “The history that’s been here was definitely something that we tried to tap into. As you walk through the building, you’re gonna see some things that we worked on. We brought pieces of the old hardwood floor.”

With a new building and the first day, the excitement was double the fun, and that sense of new, probably won’t be wearing off anytime soon.

“Yeah, I’m so glad to be here,” said Michael Rock, student.

The construction out front of the building is expected to be complete by Fall Break.

Bowling Green Independent Schools begins the new school year on Monday, August 16.

