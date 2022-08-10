Scottsville PD investigating burglary at Pharmacy Arts

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary.

According to police, on Tuesday around 3 a.m. the Pharmacy Arts on Burnley Road was burglarized.

They posted on Facebook the surveillance footage of the vehicle of interest, and said anyone who has information regarding this crime to contact Det. Sgt Talbott at Scottsville Police Department at 270-237-3611.

