Scottsville PD investigating burglary at Pharmacy Arts

Scottsville PD Pharmacy Arts Buglary Car
Scottsville PD Pharmacy Arts Buglary Car(Scottsville Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary.

According to police, on Tuesday around 3 a.m. the Pharmacy Arts on Burnley Road was burglarized.

They posted on Facebook the surveillance footage of the vehicle of interest, and said anyone who has information regarding this crime to contact Det. Sgt Talbott at Scottsville Police Department at 270-237-3611.

On 08/09/2022 at approximately 0300 hours the Pharmacy Arts on Burnley Rd was burglarized. The vehicle in the video is a vehicle of interest. If you know this vehicle or any information regarding this crime please contact Det Sgt Talbott at the Scottsville Police Department. 270-237-3611.

Posted by Scottsville Police Department on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

