Scottsville PD investigating burglary at Pharmacy Arts
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary.
According to police, on Tuesday around 3 a.m. the Pharmacy Arts on Burnley Road was burglarized.
They posted on Facebook the surveillance footage of the vehicle of interest, and said anyone who has information regarding this crime to contact Det. Sgt Talbott at Scottsville Police Department at 270-237-3611.
