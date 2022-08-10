Tasty Tuesday pie face competition raises money for Stuff the Bus Foundation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tasty Tuesday in the parking lot of the WBKO studio offered a different kind of show with a pie face competition. The competitors? Tony Rose, founder of Stuff the Bus Foundation and our own Gene Birk.

For one hour and a $5 donation that went to Stuff the Bus, donors got a chance to put a pie in the face of one of the competitors. By the end, WBKO’s Gene Birk edged out Tony Rose with a score of 22 to 18.

The mission of Stuff the Bus is to make sure that every child in the area is on a level playing field. The foundation does this by furnishing them much needed school supplies and even food items for home. Tony Rose, the founder of Stuff the Bus said, “Every single penny we raise for the Stuff the Bus Foundation stays 100% local here in Southern Kentucky.”

It wasn’t just about pie. Food trucks were also on site to feed community members; many of whom were teachers from various area schools invited to celebrate and enjoy a free meal.

Crocker Law Firm matched the money raised at the event which brought the total to over $1200 raised for Stuff the Bus Foundation.

Natasha Jackson, a fourth-grade teacher at Jennings Creek Elementary, expressed appreciation and support for the mission of Stuff the Bus. She says it allows “every student an opportunity to start school, hit the ground running with every piece of equipment that we need.”

Donations can be made to the Stuff the Bus Foundation any time on their website.

