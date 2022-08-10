Two men from New Jersey help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief

Zechariah Buck and his father drove from Wildwood, NJ to Eastern Kentucky to help out in thee...
Zechariah Buck and his father drove from Wildwood, NJ to Eastern Kentucky to help out in thee aftermath of deadly flooding.(WYMT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While people from all over the state and the region have come to Eastern Kentucky to help after deadly flooding late last month, the call for help has reached as far away as the Garden State.

Zechariah Buck and his father drove from Wildwood, New Jersey to help out after the devastating flooding. They first spent time in Jackson and have since moved on to Letcher County.

The pair spent last week helping with search and rescue, now this week Zechariah is helping deliver supplies.

“Helping the people is what makes me keep going,” he said. “If I had to do this just on my own strength, I couldn’t do it. When I take my side-by-side, or I take my truck, or the excavator or whatever, go clear out a ravine at someone’s house, or help them build back, and the look on their face when they say thank you. That’s what keeps me going. That’s what keeps me going on this stuff.”

Zechariah said after they were finished in Jackson, they had no plans, but just kept going.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One in custody after car crashes into Dollar General
Car crashes into Dollar General in Glasgow, one in custody
Power outages in Warren Co. KY
Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms
Joshua Taylor
One man is arrested, another on the run, after a burglary in Logan County
K9 officer alerts deputy to drugs
Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest
“We're going to have unmarked cars following buses,” said Warren County Sheriff Brett...
Local law enforcement to follow Warren County school buses to prevent traffic violations

Latest News

Dr. Gary Ransdell, former president and President Emeritus of Western Kentucky University and...
Two local business leaders to be added to JA Distinguished Business Hall of Fame
Jessica Neal
Candidate posts bond for recount of primary results
August 10th Weather Forecast
August 10th Weather Forecast
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Gov. Andy Beshear: FEMA has to ‘get it right’ in response to flooding
Jockeys by JW
Bowling Green 11-year-old’s small business promotes Autism Acceptance