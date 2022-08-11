Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man, police say

An Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man, police say.
By Ken Brown and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Amazon delivery driver is not facing any charges after police in Ohio say he shot a knife-wielding man this past weekend.

The driver was out on his route when the suspect, Christopher Roberts, walked up to him with a knife, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

“Obviously, he [Amazon driver] was in fear,” Birk said. “So, in defense of himself, he was able to discharge a firearm striking the individual in the leg area.”

According to the police report, Roberts was suspected of being under the influence of drugs when he confronted the Amazon driver.

After being shot in the leg, Roberts ran from the scene and was eventually found by police, who took him to a hospital, Birk said.

According to the police chief, officers were investigating the shooting to determine if it was done in self-defense when Roberts walked out of the hospital.

“Him walking away from the hospital helped clarify the situation that the Amazon delivery driver was just defending himself,” Birk said.

Police found Roberts and took him to a different hospital for treatment.

It is unknown when he will appear in court.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for two men and a woman.
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting
One in custody after car crashes into Dollar General
Car crashes into Dollar General in Glasgow, one in custody
“Just the thought of having my seven year old standing by that road or getting on and off the...
WCPS parent voices concerns over updated bus routes and stops
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion
Scottsville PD Pharmacy Arts Buglary Car
Scottsville PD investigating burglary at Pharmacy Arts

Latest News

FILE - Boxes of BinaxNow home COVID-19 tests made by Abbott displayed for sale next to liquid...
FDA: Take 3 home tests if exposed to COVID to boost accuracy
A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a...
Officials: Case of N.H. missing girl, Harmony Montgomery, shifts to homicide probe
The New Hampshire attorney general reported officials are now investigating Harmony...
Officials announce Harmony Montgomery's case is now a homicide
Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than...
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi, R-Ind., died at the age of 58. She was among four people, including...
Indiana Rep. Walorski’s work called ‘mission’ during funeral