BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU Electric Crews will have the right, northeast lane of Covington Street closed between South Park Drive and Euclid Avenue Thursday, Aug. 11 from 7:30 a.m. until 1p.m. as they replace two poles.

Crews will complete work in the shortest timeframe possible, and crews ask to drive safely in this area.

