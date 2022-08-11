Construction update, US-31W Rich Pond area

US-31W construction update
US-31W construction update(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If traveling in the morning or afternoon takes you down US-31W near South Warren Middle and High Schools, you might want to leave the house or work a little earlier than usual. Construction for the widening project is still in affect, and heavy traffic is expected with school back in session.

Wes Watt, Public Information Officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3, says, “We are really progressing with the paving now. Then we have to move onto the signage and some other things. As we progress, the congestion and the traffic impacts will get less and less, which is great news, but anyone traveling through this area in the short-term, in the next few weeks or even in the next month or so, should expect heavy traffic congestion and traffic delays.” He adds, “It’s going to get a little bit easier and a little bit better each day.”

KYTC District 3 says the construction project is coming full-circle. It is expected to be complete by late fall or early winter of 2022.

“Thankfully we’re at the tail end. When we’re finished, we are going to have a much improved and upgraded road in a very fast growing busy area. Not only with business and residentials, but we also have the school system here and they’ve got some projects out here, too, so it’s going to be a wonderful project, but we just have to go through the pains of getting it constructed,” Watt says.

The transportation cabinet is trying to combat the difficulty for those who have to travel through that area. Watt adds, “We have modified some of our construction schedule so that early in the morning and then later in the afternoon when school’s getting out, we’re going to try not to have the flaggers out flagging the road and things like that.”

Remember to slow down and be cautious in construction zones.

