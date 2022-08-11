Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on August 4, 2022 a woman entered a local business, bought several items, then got into a Mazda SUV parked at the gas pumps.

A short time later two men entered the store. One of them selected several items and walked out without paying. Both men then went to the same Mazda SUV.

When an employee went outside to confront the shoplifters, one of the men waived a handgun at them. All three suspects then drove off in the SUV They were last scene in a Mazda CX-5.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.