Fine Weather for Friday!

A good-looking weekend on the way
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday started with plenty of clouds with a little light rain. Sunshine then took over Thursday afternoon. Expect more bright skies for Friday, with humidity levels taking a drastic drop!

A peek into next week

A Canadian cold front rolls through late tonight, sending in a cooler, more comfortable air mass! Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th!

Saturday looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday will get a little warmer and slightly more humid. Cooler than average temperatures still stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, rain chances look slim through much of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Turning less humid late. High 86. Low 66. Winds NW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 83. Low 58. Winds NW at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 81. Low 59. Winds E at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 87

Today’s Low: 74

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 105 (1918)

Record Low: 54 (1962)

Today’s Precip: 0.02″

Monthly Precip: 0.70″ (-0.58″)

Yearly Precip: 32.99″ (+0.83″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:42 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Mold Count: Mod (7025 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Extreme (9)

Pollen: 5.3 (Mod - Grass, Weeds)

