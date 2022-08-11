Gov. Beshear updates EKY flooding death toll

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has announced the Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll is officially 39.

Thursday afternoon, he said an additional death is now being counted in Breathitt County.

“I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” said the Governor in a tweet.

We’re told state police are still looking for Nancy Cundiff and Vanessa Baker, the two women missing in Breathitt County.

On Thursday, the Governor also held his weekly Team Kentucky update. He spoke about the response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky and other developments in the Commonwealth.

The Governor said more than 1,300 rescues have been completed in response to the catastrophic flooding.

You can watch a live stream of his conference below:

Gov. Beshear to Hold Team Kentucky Update Thursday

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday, August 11, 2022

