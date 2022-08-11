Sister duo uses art to raise funds to help families in Eastern Kentucky affected by flooding

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 17-year-old Chaney Genter, a junior at Bowling Green High School, is using her artistic ability to help families in Eastern Kentucky who have been affected by flooding.

“As soon as I heard about the flooding, I automatically wanted to help. And I just, I hated knowing that there were these people that were going to lose their houses, and that it was just, it just was heartbreaking,” says Chaney Genter, who started “Art for Eastern Kentucky.”

“I recently graduated GSA, which is Governor’s School for the Arts, and one of the major things they taught you there was to use your art for good,” she adds.

While Chaney is the artist, her sister Sarah Kate manages the business aspect of Art for Eastern Kentucky.

“I automatically thought of art, that’s always kind of been my escape and so it was something that I knew I could really do, but also help people in the process, added Chaney.

“This was just a really good opportunity to be able to pay it forward and help them like they’ve helped us and makes it even easier because she can do something she loves,” says her sister Sarah Kate who helps manage the social media accounts.

The sisters say the success their small business has had is unbelievable.

“I was gonna be impressed if we raised like $200-$250, and then now we’re at over $2000 and we’re shocked, like, I’m so excited that we could raise this much money,” added Sarah Kate.

“As Kentuckians we have a duty to help each other and then kind of stick together,” said Chaney.

Chaney’s artwork varies, but also includes well-known Kentucky landmarks, such as Churchill Downs.

The Genter sisters say they’re grateful to be able to help, but also to be able to go on this adventure together.

“This has been really fun just getting to hang out more and do something just for us. But then also, obviously, we’re helping so many different people, and it’s just a win-win for everyone,” also says Sarah Kate.

The Genter sisters send a message for those in Eastern Kentucky.

“We see you and we know you’re hurting, and while we hate that, we hope that what we can do will help,” added Sarah Kate.

To purchase a piece of artwork or make a request, you can send The Genter sisters a message on Instagram, at @artforeasternky or finding them on Facebook at Art for Eastern Kentucky.

