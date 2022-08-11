A Transition Thursday: A light passing shower, then the humidity drops

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - I’m calling today a transition day, between the hot, humid, stormy, rainy weather we had at the beginning of the week, to the cooler, drier weather we have tomorrow through the weekend.

The humidity is dropping today

Friday will be fantastic

Temperatures start in the 50s Saturday morning

A Canadian cold front rolls through today, sending in a cooler, more comfortable air mass! Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, with comfortable highs in the 80s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will get a little warmer and slightly more humid. We could see an isolated showers on Monday, then cooler than average temperatures still stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Turning less humid late. High 86. Low 66. Winds NW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 83. Low 58. Winds NW at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 81. Low 59. Winds E at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 105(1918)

Record Low Today: 54(1976)

Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Sunset: 7:42 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.68″ (-0.49″)

So Far This Year: 32.97″ (+0.92″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 23/ Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen: 5.3 (Moderate: Grasses)

