View From The Hill: Pavilion adds even more opportunities to learn and connect at WKU’s McChesney Field Campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A huge outdoor classroom located just twenty minutes from WKU’s main campus offers endless opportunities for learning and connecting.

In this week’s View from the Hill, Amy Bingham shows all that the McChesney Field Campus has to offer.

“It was really the family’s vision to see how they can give back to WKU.”

In 2009, the family of longtime WKU educator Hardin Field McChesney Senior donated 140 acres of land along the Green River in the Anna community to WKU.

“This is their opportunity to say hey, let’s keep that legacy and create opportunities for other individuals.”

A pavilion named for McChesney’s oldest daughter, Mary McChesney Kindell, was added over a year ago. It includes a covered multipurpose area, classroom space, storage area, and restrooms with showers.

“To see it come to fruition where we have this beautiful pavilion and actually have future generations of leaders out here utilizing this resource, it is truly amazing.”

Seven different groups, including a leadership development team from the College of Health and Human Services, have used the space this summer for meetings and retreats.

“Just the surroundings are so lovely that even if you’re in a full day of meetings, you can look out the window and just see trees, and we saw a deer run by, you know those sorts of things you may not get to see at WKU on main campus.”

Recreation administration students already maintain nearly four miles of walking trails and faculty members are encouraged to utilize the space for other learning opportunities.

“We’re trying to get more colleges out here to see the beauty and what they can do, the science, you know have the sciences out here. The opportunities are endless, music, English, people out here reflecting, creating.”

While not open 24 hours a day, the sprawling campus is available upon request through the website.

“We also make it available for non-profit and community member groups and commercial groups also might be interested in meeting space.”

“It’s so close to Bowling Green, so close to campus, yet you feel you’ve been transported to the middle of nowhere.”

To learn more about the McChesney Field campus including pricing, click this link WKU.EDU\MFC.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.