WCPS parent voices concerns over updated bus routes and stops

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools updated bus routes this year to combat the bus driver shortage.

“Originally, the bus came down our road,” said mother, Laressa Carter. “Our road is just a loop off of the main Cumberland trace route. So the bus would come around in the morning, stop at our house, pick him up, and then just keep going around the loop and pull out onto the main road again.”

Now, Carter’s son must walk down the street to his stop just off Cumberland Trace road.

“Just the thought of having my seven year old standing by that road or getting on and off the bus with that road when there’s a history of car accidents and a history of speeding traffic, it’s just very concerning.”

Along with accidents, Carter also worries about her child being taken from the stop.

“The possibility of kids being abducted, you know, that is a main road where he would be getting on and off the bus. There’s lots of traffic, it’s just seconds away from the interstate .”

With the update announcement coming just a week before school started, Carter and her husband had to quickly come up with the new solution.

“We had to scramble to make plans because we’re just not comfortable with him using that bus stop, we have to make adjustments to our routines. Thankfully, I have flexibility at work where I can drop my son off at school before I go into the office. Afternoons are a lot trickier, my husband and I both work full time.”

Carter said she understands why the updates had to be made, but doesn’t think they work for smaller neighborhoods.

“We don’t have sidewalks, we have a busy road. There’s lots of traffic, lots of speeding, a history of car accidents at the end of our road. So I just feel like in our location, the bus stop that they’ve assigned is not very safe. I would feel better just if they moved our stop somewhere on our road as opposed to on the main road.”

Warren County Public Schools has released a comment about these concerns, saying:

“The Warren County Public Schools district remains committed to safely transporting our students and parents/guardians are encouraged to contact our Transportation Department at (270) 842-8311 with any questions or concerns. Our Transportation Department personnel have done a remarkable job developing a transportation plan under extremely difficult circumstances and our entire team remains committed to working closely with our families to ensure safe transport to and from school throughout the year.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.