3 arrested for sex abuse in Logan County

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and two women are charged in Logan County, accused of the sexual abuse of minors. The alleged crimes happened between 2016 and this year.

Jordan Moore, Lisa Latham, and Dusty Cuthbertson have all been indicted by a grand jury. They were charged in late July.

Cuthbertson is facing at least 60 counts relating to the sexual abuse of juveniles. Moore’s mug shot was not immediately available. All three are due in court next thursday.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for two men and a woman.
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting
One in custody after car crashes into Dollar General
Car crashes into Dollar General in Glasgow, one in custody
“Just the thought of having my seven year old standing by that road or getting on and off the...
WCPS parent voices concerns over updated bus routes and stops
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion
Scottsville PD Pharmacy Arts Buglary Car
Scottsville PD investigating burglary at Pharmacy Arts

Latest News

Logan Co. sexual abuse arrests
Logan Co. sexual abuse arrests
As use of social media sites becomes more popular, so does oversharing. Meaning those back to...
BGPD discusses internet etiquette amid back to school
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion
US-31W construction update
Construction update, US-31W Rich Pond area