3 arrested for sex abuse in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and two women are charged in Logan County, accused of the sexual abuse of minors. The alleged crimes happened between 2016 and this year.

Jordan Moore, Lisa Latham, and Dusty Cuthbertson have all been indicted by a grand jury. They were charged in late July.

Cuthbertson is facing at least 60 counts relating to the sexual abuse of juveniles. Moore’s mug shot was not immediately available. All three are due in court next thursday.

