Countdown to Kickoff: Butler County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff coverage with a look at the Butler County Bears led by head coach Brandon Embry.

2021 was a massive improvement for the Bears, going from 2-5 in 2020, to 6-4 in 2021 with an appearance in the Class 2A Playoffs.

Multiple players will be returning this season making coach Embry raise the bar even higher this fall.

We had a rebuilding year last year,” Coach Embry said. “We went six and four get back into the playoffs made the right steps to get back where we want to be this year during the offseason, the guys bought in the White Room and starting to show off on the field. So looking forward to the upcoming season and the work these guys will put in.” Coach Embry said.

One Bear that’s returning is Colton Dunnels, who brings back 649 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.

To improve 2022, they’re emphasizing one thing this fall, practice.

“We really go hard and practice and bring intensity to practice,” Senior Keagen Grubb said. “I think it all starts in practice we’ve really this year seems like we’ve been going a lot harder practice and we have the years before because we’re younger this year but we’ve got a lot more intensity it seems like,” Layton Phelps said.”

Here’s a look at the Bears’ schedule this season.

August 19th: Vs Russellville

August 26: At Edmonson County

September 2: At Breckinridge County

September 9: Vs Grayson County

September 23: Vs McLean County

September 30: At Hancock County

October 6: Vs Owensboro Catholic

October 14: At Todd County Central

October 21: Vs Clinton County

October 28: At Ohio County

