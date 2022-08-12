Countdown to Kickoff: Warren Central Dragons

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our Countdown to Kickoff previews with a look at the Warren Central Dragons.

The goal has been the same as its been the last six seasons, win a game. The last time the Dragons saw a “W” in the win column was October 16, 2015, against Warren East, but head coach Mark Nelson is not worried about the past.

“I want to break the streak but I don’t make a big deal about it. It’s up to them.” Nelson said.

This is Nelson’s second year with Warren Central and his culture is setting a stone for the Dragons.

“It changed a lot since he’s gotten here, he’s gotten a lot of people to come and play football.” Senior Kangakole Jean Aime said. “He’s always been telling us you know, like if we have a friend go get one you know, tell him to cut my hair just to try like at least one day and then see if they like it or not,” Senior Omari Glover said.

The Dragons have 12 seniors including Omari Glover, who was a part of Warren Central basketball state runner-up team. Glover is trying to bring the winning culture from basketball to football.

“A lot of hard work and you know no complaining. I just tell them to go through it even if you’re losing you know you have to keep going.” Glover said.

Here is the Dragons’ schedule this season:

August 19th: At Bullitt Central

August 26: At Trigg County

September 9: At Greenwood

September 16: At Allen County-Scottsville

September 23: Vs Russell County

September 29: At Warren East

October 7: At Green County

October 14: Vs Franklin-Simpson

October 21: At Marshall County

October 28: Vs Thomas Nelson

