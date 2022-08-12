Downtown streets closed due to suspicious package

The Louisville Metro Police Department Bomb Squad was called in to check a suspicious package...
The Louisville Metro Police Department Bomb Squad was called in to check a suspicious package found on 5th Street between Jefferson and Market streets on Aug. 12, 2022.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package forced Louisville Metro police to close two blocks of a downtown Louisville street during the morning rush hour.

MetroSafe says the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th and Jefferson just before 8 a.m. According to tweets by LMPD, the package is on 5th St. between Jefferson and Liberty.

Traffic on W. Jefferson was being diverted at 4th Street while police checked the package. A number of other streets leading into the area have also been closed.

LMPD is asking everyone to avoid the area while they deal with the situation. Anyone currently in a business or office building to shelter-in-place.

