A fantastic Friday forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lower humidity is moving in by the minute!

Temperatures turn much cooler tonight

Saturday will be extremely pleasant

More humidity moves back on Sunday

Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over today. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th!

Saturday looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday will get a little warmer and slightly more humid. Cooler than average temperatures still stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, rain chances look slim through much of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Turning less humid late. High 86. Low 66. Winds NW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 83. Low 58. Winds NW at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 81. Low 59. Winds E at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 108(1881)

Record Low Today: 50(1890)

Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.

Sunset: 7:41 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.02″

So Far This Month: 0.70″ (-0.58″)

So Far This Year: 32.99″ (+0.83″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 19/ Small Particulate Matter: 43)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen: 6.6 (Moderate: Grasses)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.