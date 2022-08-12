A fantastic Friday forecast

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lower humidity is moving in by the minute!

  • Temperatures turn much cooler tonight
  • Saturday will be extremely pleasant
  • More humidity moves back on Sunday

Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over today. Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th!

Saturday looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday will get a little warmer and slightly more humid. Cooler than average temperatures still stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, rain chances look slim through much of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray shower possible. Turning less humid late. High 86. Low 66. Winds NW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 83. Low 58. Winds NW at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 81. Low 59. Winds E at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 108(1881)

Record Low Today: 50(1890)

Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.

Sunset: 7:41 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.02″

So Far This Month: 0.70″ (-0.58″)

So Far This Year: 32.99″ (+0.83″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 19/ Small Particulate Matter: 43)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen: 6.6 (Moderate: Grasses)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for two men and a woman.
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
“Just the thought of having my seven year old standing by that road or getting on and off the...
WCPS parent voices concerns over updated bus routes and stops
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say

Latest News

August 12th Weather Forecast
August 12th Weather Forecast
A good-looking weekend on the way!
Fine Weather for Friday!
August 11 Weather Forecast
A Transition Thursday: A light passing shower, then the humidity drops
August 11 Weather Forecast
August 11 Weather Forecast