J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year

Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.
Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year after it did the same in the U.S. and Canada amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it had caused cancer.

The company says talc will be replaced by cornstarch.

J&J faced thousands of lawsuits alleging its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

J&J insists, and the overwhelming majority of medical research on talc indicates, that the talc baby powder is safe and doesn’t cause cancer.

But the controversy began to drag on sales, and it removed talc from the product in most of North America.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for two men and a woman.
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting
Authorities confirm that three people are dead following a house explosion that occurred on...
Coroner releases names of victims killed in Evansville house explosion
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
“Just the thought of having my seven year old standing by that road or getting on and off the...
WCPS parent voices concerns over updated bus routes and stops
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The war is coming up on six months and it has sent food prices sky-high and left...
Ship heads to Ukraine to get grain for food-starved Africa
Murder
KSP investigating murder in Logan County
August 12th Weather Forecast
August 12th Weather Forecast
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say