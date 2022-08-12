Kentucky launches judicial commission on mental health

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Supreme Court has launched a commission aimed at improving the judicial system’s approach to cases involving mental health, substance use and intellectual disabilities.

The new Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will work to improve the practice, quality and timeliness of the judicial response to cases involving those needs.

Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. said Thursday that the prevalence of mental illness, substance use disorder and intellectual disabilities in society is undeniable.

Supreme Court Justice Debra Hembree Lambert will chair the new commission.

Lambert is a certified suicide prevention trainer and a former Drug Court judge.

