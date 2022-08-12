KSP investigating murder in Logan County

LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Logan County.

The KSP was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg community on Deer Lick Road where a man was found dead in his home just before 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Police identified that Ronald Cable, 57, was shot in his driveway and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Logan County Coroner’s Office.

Kentucky State Police is requesting that anyone with any information or leads concerning the death of Cable to contact Detective Gary Travis with KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010.

No further information is available for release at this time but we will continue to update the story as information becomes available.

