Robotic-assisted knee surgery advances teachers life in Southern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Imagine a surgeon in the operating room with help from a robot.

Dr. Christopher Patton, MD, is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist that practices at TriStar Greenview. He says, “I control the robot arm, and I use that saw to make very precise cuts.”

Well, that’s what is essentially in place at TriStar Greenview for some surgeries. Dr. Patton says, “I define that alignment of the implants before make actually make the cuts at all. The robotic saw is where the precision comes in when we do the cuts to make it just perfect.”

Scottsville music teacher of 30 years, Julie Hartman, has undergone two knee replacements. Her most recent surgery by Dr. Patton using the Velys Robotic-Assisted Solution.

Hartman says, “Things have definitely changed from eight years ago. It’s a totally different process with the robotic surgery that they have now, and there’s no hospital stay involved at all. I went home the same day as the procedure. which was totally mind-blowing to my family and to myself as well. The pain aspect...very little pain with this procedure from what I had before.”

Hartman says she is nearing the end of rehabilitation, and is ready to be back active in the classroom. She adds, “We do a lot of dance. We do a lot of getting up, and just, we’re on the go all the time. This was important to me to get my knees functioning again and becoming a whole person. If I’m sitting all the time I can’t be meeting the needs of the kids, so it was important for me to be up and moving again with my students.”

The TriStar team says this advancement was a long time coming, tying together every phase of the surgical treatment process.

“Making sure that you know how that particular knee bends, moves, how it’s angled, the size, etc., and then you can build a plan while you’re in the operating room, right there, to customize that patients implants and give them, hopefully, the best outcome that we can give to them with their knee replacement,” Dr. Patton says.

As of now, TriStar Greenview is currently the first and only hospital in a five-state region to offer this technology.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.