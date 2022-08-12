Sensational for Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was FANTASTIC! Temps were cooler, and humidity levels dropped drastically. The pleasant weather extends into Saturday!

Small rain chances next week

Saturday morning will start off in the 50s, the coolest readings we’ve experienced since June 29th! The rest of the day looks great with more sunshine and pleasantly warm temps. Sunday looks warmer and slightly more humid. We’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower late Sunday morning, mainly NE of Bowling Green. Most places will get through the day dry, though.

Cooler than average temperatures still stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, rain chances look slim through much of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High 85. Low 62. Winds E at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer and more humid. Slight chance of a shower, mainly NE. High 89. Low 67. Winds SW at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Warm. High 86. Low 64. Winds W at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 70

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 108 (1881)

Record Low: 50 (1890)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.70″ (-0.70″)

Yearly Precip: 32.99″ (+0.71″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:41 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 43)

Mold Count: Mod (7025 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 6.6 (Mod - Grass, Weeds)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.