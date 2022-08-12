WCSO swears in 10 employees

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ten Warren County Sheriff’s Office employees were sworn in by Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon at Friday’s Fiscal Court meeting.

School Resource Officers Rebecca Robbins and Dominic Ossello, Patrol Deputies Andrew Clements, Drake Bishop, and Clint Bushong, and Court Security Officers Barry Harris, Cody Axton, Doug Lehring, and Dave Coldwell, as well as CSO Richard Kirby, who has served previously as both a Patrol Deputy and a CSO before his retirement in 2020, were all sworn in.

