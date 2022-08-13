American Red Cross Spiritual Care Volunteer reflects on time spent helping in EKY

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As all eyes continue on cleanup efforts in Eastern Kentucky, one American Red Cross volunteer is reflecting on her time helping families affected by flooding.

“For me on this particular deployment, it’s tiredness, when I first got there, I didn’t know, I knew that the shelters would be far apart, didn’t know that I’d be driving to all of them. So I was driving for two to four hours every day, going from one shelter to another or maybe sometimes just to one shelter that was two hours away and then back to my residence in Pikeville,” recalls Deane Oliva, a spiritual care volunteer with the American Red Cross of Southern Kentucky.

For Oliva, heading to Eastern Kentucky for her deployment was an experience.

“All of them, though, with the same theme, you know, homes being majorly affected or destroyed, not being able to go back to them and not knowing where to go next,” adds Oliva.

Hearing stories of survival, varying in how they were able to escape flood waters.

“Another told me the story of having to swim back and forth from his house to higher ground and he would swim over and he would bring some stuff and he’d swim back to his house and then he’d swim over to bring a cat and he’d go back again and swing over to get another cat and some more stuff, and he did that four times, before he was able to rest on higher ground knowing that that was all he could get,” she says.

Oliva says one of the most memorable parts of her experience is the gratitude Eastern Kentucky has shown.

“When I think of the folks in Eastern Kentucky, I think about how hearty they are, how family and God is everything to them. They need to keep that faith and that support system going. They’ve been through crises before they’ve been through floods before and they will get through this one as well. The Red Cross has been active and so many people have told us that if we weren’t there, you know, they don’t know what they would have done. The gratitude in that part of the country right now is extremely high,” she adds.

Oliva was Eastern Kentucky for two weeks, comforting and helping those in need to have hope towards the future.

For information on volunteering or becoming a part of the American Red Cross, click here.

